Gazprom mulls participation in developing Serbia’s gas transit network

Business & Economy
May 25, 6:30 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The sides also discussed increasing the capacity of a joint underground gas storage facility in Serbia

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russia's energy giant Gazprom and Serbia agreed on long-term cooperation in expanding the country’s gas transit network, including from Bulgaria to Hungary, Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antic told TASS.

"Serbia has made the decision on long-term cooperation with Gazprom. We talked about developing Serbia’s gas transportation network, particularly via the pipeline from Bulgaria to Hungary. Issues of increasing the capacity of the joint underground gas storage facility were also discussed," he said.

According to Antic, the capacity of the facility, owned jointly by Gazprom and Serbia, can be increased from the current 450 billion cubic meters by 750 or even 1 billion cubic meters.

"We expect an investment decision on the construction of the gas transit network and the underground gas storage facility to be made this year," he added.

