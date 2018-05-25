Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Return on investment in Russia above global average — Putin

Business & Economy
May 25, 1:09 UTC+3 STRELNA

The Russian government was doing its best to guarantee that those projects are reliable and efficient, Putin added

STRELNA, May 25. /TASS/. The return on foreign investment in Russia, made within the framework of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is above the global average, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with RDIF international expert council and foreign investors on Thursday.

The return on investment that you are doing jointly with RDIF is higher than the average of the global market," Putin told foreign investors, adding that those projects also have "a high degree of reliability."

He added that the Russian government was doing its best to guarantee that those projects are reliable and efficient.

"We are trying to follow those projects at the governmental level in order to guarantee their reliability and efficiency," the Russian president said.

He expressed hope that cooperation in this area will be expanded.

