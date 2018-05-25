Total to have opportunity to acquire 10-15% in Novatek’s future projects — company

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. France’s Total agreed with the Russian gas producer Novatek at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that it will have an opportunity of acquiring a 10-15% share in Novatek’s future projects in Yamal and Gydan, the company said in its press release on Thursday.

"Total will have the opportunity to acquire a 10 to 15% direct interest in Novatek's future LNG projects in Yamal and Gydan," the company said.

Total and Novatek signed an agreement earlier today on the sidelines of the SPIEF on acquisition of the 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project by the French company.