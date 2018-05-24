Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Wintershall to keep presence in Russia — CEO

Business & Economy
May 24, 21:39 UTC+3

Germany’s Wintershall views projects in Russia as strategically important

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Germany’s Wintershall views projects in Russia as strategically important and will not reconsider its presence because of toughening anti-Russia sanctions, Chief Executive Officer of the company Mario Mehren told TASS on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"[The answer is] very clear - no," Mehren said responding to a relevant question.

"We are producing oil and gas in Russia because we think this is one of the best places, this is where the oil and gas is," the top manager said. Wintershall already invested "billions of rubles" into development of Achimov blocks and the Yuzhno-Russkoe field, he added.

