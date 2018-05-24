Japan Business Federation to contribute to implementation of joint projects with Russia

TOKYO, May 24. /TASS/. The Japan Business Federation will support the country’s companies in implementation of projects agreed within an eight-point cooperation plan between Russia and Japan proposed by Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, head of the Japanese-Russian Economic Committee Teruo Asada said in an interview with TASS.

"As head of the Japanese-Russian Economic Committee of the Japan Business Federation, I intend to continue supporting Japanese companies in implementation of projects related to an eight-point cooperation plan, increasing trade and investment turnover between Japan and Russia and creating positive environment for further improvement of Russia’s business climate," he said.

Asada plans to "explain to the Russian side the suggestions of Japanese companies regarding various measures to attract investments, particularly those connected with priority development areas and the free port of Vladivostok," he said. "This all could contribute to expansion of Japanese-Russian business relations beneficial for both sides," he added.

Over the past several years the economic cooperation between the two countries has been based on the cooperation plan offered by Shinzo Abe at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 6, 2016. The plan includes efforts to foster relations between Japan and Russia in the energy sector, small and medium-sized businesses, the promotion of industrialization of the Far East, expansion of the export base, as well as the proposal to strengthen cooperation in the cutting-edge technologies, including nuclear energy, and the sphere of humanitarian exchanges. The two sides also consider joint economic activities to be a step towards making a peace treaty.

