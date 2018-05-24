Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian-Finnish trade turnover up 37% in 2017 — envoy

Business & Economy
May 24, 19:28 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Trade turnover between Russia and Finland soared by 37% in 2017 to $12.3 bln

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Finland soared by 37% in 2017 to $12.3 bln, Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday

"Last year bilateral trade went up by 37% to $12.3 bln," he said, adding that "Finland’s direct accumulated investments to Russia amounted to $3.8 bln," while total investments between the two neighbors stood at $14 bln.

SPIEF-2018 runs on May 24-26. The forum’s events are held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF’s presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.

