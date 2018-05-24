Russian-Finnish trade turnover up 37% in 2017 — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Finland soared by 37% in 2017 to $12.3 bln, Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday

"Last year bilateral trade went up by 37% to $12.3 bln," he said, adding that "Finland’s direct accumulated investments to Russia amounted to $3.8 bln," while total investments between the two neighbors stood at $14 bln.

