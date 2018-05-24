Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Murmansk Region’s governor: Northern myths attract tourists

Business & Economy
May 24, 18:53 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Kola Peninsula’s big history attract tourists to the region, the governor says

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. The Kola Peninsula’s big history, including the Saami legends and myths about Hyperborea, attract tourists to the region and thus give an impetus to tourism facilities’ development, the Murmansk Region’s Governor Marina Kovtun told TASS on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

Read also

Russia's Yakutia kicks off two-week car tours to Arctic coast

"We know many legends from the Saami, Lopars, and tourist facilities refer to them," she said. "Every year, we see the number of tourists is growing."

One of the versions says the famous Hyperborea is in the Kola Polar area, she continued. This supposition attracts many tourists. The Hyperborea Snow Park in the region opened last winter. The governor mentioned another tourist attraction - the Snow Village in Kirovsk, which appears every winter.

According to the governor, the inflow of tourists is growing from year to year.

"Year 2014 showed a growth of 3%, and in 2016, the number of tourists jumped by 8%," she said. "Every year, we welcome 332,000 guests, where 132,000 come to ski resorts in winter."

Tourists usually arrive in the Khibiny airport, she added.

"Tourism gives an impetus to businesses to invest in that sphere - in hotels, cafes," she said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is working from May 24 to May 26. TASS is the event’s information partner and the photo-host agency.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
2
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
3
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
4
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
7
IMF head jokes with Putin about almost failing to go sightseeing due to SPIEF’s relocation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT