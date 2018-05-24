Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Gazprom Neft maintains long-term forecast of $50 per barrel oil price

Business & Economy
May 24, 18:39 UTC+3

Gazprom Neft will continue to be guided by the price of oil at $50 per barrel when planning investments

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft will continue to be guided by the price of oil at $50 per barrel when planning investments, although it expects a higher cost of resources, head of the company Alexander Dyukov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"If we talk about our company, we are still making our long-term investment decisions proceeding from our forecast of $50 per barrel. If we talk about the current forecast, then most likely that in the coming years the price will be higher than $50," he said.

