Russian Direct Investment Fund signs cooperation agreement with Dalkia Group

ST.PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and France’s Dalkia Group agreed to cooperate in the field of energy saving solutions such as high-efficiency systems and resource consumption optimization, RDIF said in a press release on Thursday.

The corresponding agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to the press release, the agreement sets forth a framework to set-up cooperation between RDIF and Dalkia, to provide potential customers with tailor made solutions to optimize the use of energy in industrial production process in order to reduce production costs for the clients and promote sustainable use of resources in Russia.

Dalkia Group, represented in Russia by Fenice Rus, has already established business in Russia through long-term partnerships with industrial customers.

Based on this expertise of Dalkia in energy efficiency and sustainable projects, RDIF and Dalkia plan to promote energy efficiency technologies and solutions to companies operating on the Russian market.

"Improving industrial efficiency is one of the key areas for development in Russia, which will help Russian companies to remain competitive on domestic and global markets. RDIF already participates in several efficiency projects and is glad to expand its activities in other sectors with Dalkia. The use of our partner’s experience and know-how will allow to save billions of rubles for the state and industrial consumers and make Russian products more competitive." Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF said as quoted by the press release.

Dalkia Group (a subsidiary of EDF Group) is a leading provider of energy services in France. Dalkia offers individual solutions for improving the energy efficiency of buildings, cities, municipalities, regions and industrial sites.

Fenice Rus is one of the first energy service companies in Russia, occupying a leading position in the national rating of energy service companies. The company has a number of large-scale projects to introduce energy-efficient technologies in the Russian industries. In September 2016, Fenice Rus became part of Dalkia.

