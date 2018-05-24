Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Direct Investment Fund signs cooperation agreement with Dalkia Group

Business & Economy
May 24, 18:23 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and France’s Dalkia Group sign energy cooperation agreement

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and France’s Dalkia Group agreed to cooperate in the field of energy saving solutions such as high-efficiency systems and resource consumption optimization, RDIF said in a press release on Thursday.

The corresponding agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Read also

Russia and France to build business bridges at SPIEF 2018

According to the press release, the agreement sets forth a framework to set-up cooperation between RDIF and Dalkia, to provide potential customers with tailor made solutions to optimize the use of energy in industrial production process in order to reduce production costs for the clients and promote sustainable use of resources in Russia.

Dalkia Group, represented in Russia by Fenice Rus, has already established business in Russia through long-term partnerships with industrial customers.

Based on this expertise of Dalkia in energy efficiency and sustainable projects, RDIF and Dalkia plan to promote energy efficiency technologies and solutions to companies operating on the Russian market.

"Improving industrial efficiency is one of the key areas for development in Russia, which will help Russian companies to remain competitive on domestic and global markets. RDIF already participates in several efficiency projects and is glad to expand its activities in other sectors with Dalkia. The use of our partner’s experience and know-how will allow to save billions of rubles for the state and industrial consumers and make Russian products more competitive." Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF said as quoted by the press release.

Dalkia Group (a subsidiary of EDF Group) is a leading provider of energy services in France. Dalkia offers individual solutions for improving the energy efficiency of buildings, cities, municipalities, regions and industrial sites.

Fenice Rus is one of the first energy service companies in Russia, occupying a leading position in the national rating of energy service companies. The company has a number of large-scale projects to introduce energy-efficient technologies in the Russian industries. In September 2016, Fenice Rus became part of Dalkia.

About forum

SPIEF-2018 runs on May 24-26. The forum’s events are held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF’s presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
2
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
3
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
4
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
5
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
6
Source: Deripaska proposes Russian government buy up aluminum for reserves
7
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT