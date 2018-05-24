Rostelecom and Nokia agree to establish joint venture

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russian communications services provider Rostelecom and Nokia signed a memorandum on the establishment of a joint venture to develop solutions for various markets of innovative technologies. The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2018).

"The joint venture's main goal is to create a portfolio of Russian technology solutions combining the developments of domestic technological start-ups and Nokia solutions. The joint venture is to become the basis for the formation of a Russian provider of advanced network technologies and cloud solutions, "Rostelecom said.

Vice President of Nokia in the Eastern Europe Demetrio Russo stressed that the company is ready to provide Rostelecom with innovations and experience to form an economically efficient portfolio of infrastructure solutions and business models.

About forum

