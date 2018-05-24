Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Polyus to join ranks of top three gold producers by 2025-2026 — CEO

Business & Economy
May 24, 17:51 UTC+3

The largest Russian gold miner Polus expects to join ranks of top three gold producers in the world in eight years

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Polyus expects to join ranks of top three gold producers in the world in eight years, Chief Executive Officer of the largest Russian gold miner Pavel Grachev told TASS on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The launch of the Sukhoi Log [field] scheduled to 2025 will be the next phase [after the Natalkinskoe field start - TASS]. This will add 1.6-1.8 mln oz. of annual production. Accordingly, the production level of 4.5 mln oz. subject to the natural production decline across other major producers will make it possible for the company to be among the top three leaders," Grachev said. Reaching gold production of 2.8 mln oz. in 2019 will help Polyus to climb from the eighth to the fifth place among global producers.

Polyus is not considering new projects now, the top manager said. "We endeavor to objectively consider our capabilities and deliver plans set by ourselves in respect of already existing projects," Grachev added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
2
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
3
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
4
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
5
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
6
Source: Deripaska proposes Russian government buy up aluminum for reserves
7
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT