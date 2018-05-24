Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French Total, Russian Novatek plan new joint project

Business & Economy
May 24, 17:36 UTC+3

France’s Total participating in the Yamal LNG project run by the Russian natural gas producer Novatek plans to sign an agreement on participation in a new project

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. France’s Total participating in the Yamal LNG project run by the Russian natural gas producer Novatek plans to sign an agreement on participation in a new project, Novatek co-owner Gennady Timchenko told TASS on Thursday.

"Novatek will sign one more important agreement today. Total is ready to enter the new stage of cooperation. [There will be] one more joint project," Timchenko said.

This will be a large-scale major project adding 0.15% GDP annually, the businessman said without giving details.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
2
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
3
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
4
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
5
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
6
Source: Deripaska proposes Russian government buy up aluminum for reserves
7
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT