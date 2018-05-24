French Total, Russian Novatek plan new joint project

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. France’s Total participating in the Yamal LNG project run by the Russian natural gas producer Novatek plans to sign an agreement on participation in a new project, Novatek co-owner Gennady Timchenko told TASS on Thursday.

"Novatek will sign one more important agreement today. Total is ready to enter the new stage of cooperation. [There will be] one more joint project," Timchenko said.

This will be a large-scale major project adding 0.15% GDP annually, the businessman said without giving details.