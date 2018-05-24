Rosgeo inks agreement with Iran on hydrocarbons exploration in Caspian Sea

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian geological holding Rosgeo and the Geological Service of Iran signed a geological program to a contract on offshore exploration in the Iranian part of the Caspian Sea and an agreement of intent to perform aerial geophysical studies in Iran. Documents were signed on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Rosgeo said.

According to the first document, Rosgeo will perform 2D seismic in the Iranian segment of the Caspian Sea. The project is intended for up to 4 years. Deliverables will make it possible to study geological structure of the foundation, identify in-depth fractures of its surface, estimate the thickness of the sedimentary cover, and so on. Availability of perceptions of the geological structure of the territory will enable conclusions on its oil and gas potential and outline further plans of exploration.

The second signed document anticipates aerial geophysical studies on the territory of Iran. The goal of studies is to develop the geological and geophysical base for in-depth forecast of ore deposits according to findings of the geophysical field abnormalities interpretation and subsequently prepare the exploration plan.

Rosgeo is a multi-profile geological holding established in 2011. The holding provides a full range of services related to geological exploration. Rosgeo also works abroad - in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. 100% of the company's capital is owned by the state.