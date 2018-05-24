Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin suggests ex-deputy PM Shuvalov as VEB head

Business & Economy
May 24, 15:17 UTC+3

President Vladimir Putin invited former First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov to head Vnesheconombank

Share
1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin invited former First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov to head Vnesheconombank (VEB).

Read also

Russian PM Medvedev presents candidates for new cabinet

The meeting of the head of state and the former first Deputy Prime Minister took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Shuvalov agreed. "Thank you for your trust, I will do my best," Shuvalov said in response to Putin's proposal to head VEB.

Vnesheconombank requires additional capitalization to fulfill its functions as a development institution, Putin said. 

"This is a development institution. In order to ensure that it (VEB) really is (a development institution - TASS), it is necessary to support it, it needs additional capitalization. It is a separate issue, I know that you discussed it with the chairman of the government," Putin told Shuvalov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
FIFA announces 2018 World Cup national slogans
3
Russia ready for any developments in Donbass, envoy says
4
Russia to develop a helicopter capable of controlling a swarm of drones
5
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
6
Australian foreign minister believes Russia involved in MH17 plane crash in Ukraine
7
Russia, EU to replace expelled diplomats — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT