ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia have a common position on the actions on the world oil market and have all the tools for its regulation, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of SPIEF-2018.

"I think we have a common position with Saudi Arabia, we have to look at the situation on the market, we have all the tools to promptly respond in terms of decision making. We have a common approach," he stressed.