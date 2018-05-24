Sberbank to launch marketplace for business on June 1

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Sberbank presented a trading platform at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - a marketplace for SberB2B business. The platform will be launched on June 1 in a test mode, and will start operating on July 10, Deputy Chairman of Sberbank Executive Board Stanislav Kuznetsov said on Thursday.

"We want to announce the launch of the platform called SberB2B on July 10. We are used to having online stores and easily buying goods and services on the Internet. Currently, such platforms do not exist for business. Our platform can be used by all companies and state enterprises to perform all business operations online," Kuznetsov said.