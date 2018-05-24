Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Taxes in Russia will not change in next 6 years — finance minister

Business & Economy
May 24, 10:52 UTC+3

The Finance Ministry also expects to simplify tax relations with small entrepreneurs, individual entrepreneurs and self-employed, who are still working in the gray sector

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russian government will not change the tax regime during the next six-year period, First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The state should create stable conditions. First, it includes taxes. We are talking about not changing taxes in the next six-year period," Siluanov said.

He noted that in particular, the Finance Ministry expects to simplify tax relations with small entrepreneurs, individual entrepreneurs and self-employed, who are still working in the gray sector. "We are creating a mechanism that could interest these entrepreneurs so that they work in the open up, which would be a big contribution to GDP," Siluanov added.

Show more
