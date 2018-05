MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. VTB sold 12.05 mln shares (11.82%) in Magnit retail network to Marathon Group, the bank said on Thursday.

The amount of the deal was not disclose. The value of the stake, based on the closing price on MICEX on May 23, 2018, is 62.5 bln rubles ($1.02 bln), VTB said.