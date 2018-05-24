Trianon Dialogue participants to brief Putin, Macron on their work

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Participants of the French-Russian civil society forum, the Trianon Dialogue, will brief the presidents of Russia and France on the results of their work and discuss future agenda on Friday, the executive secretary of the forum’s Coordination Council has said.

The meeting will be held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), to officially begin in Russia’s second largest city of Thursday.

"The meeting of the two states’ presidents with members of the Trianon Dialogue coordination council is scheduled for May 25," Alexander Orlov said. "Our meeting will take place in order to sum up some intermediary results of work since the start of the year, and, most importantly, to outline prospects for this year and for 2019."

"We want to share it with the presidents, and to hear their advice on isues that will become the focus of the Trianon Dialogue’s attention," he continued. "All proposals and recommendations, voiced during the discussion, will be reflected in Trianon Dialogue’s working schedule for 2018-2019."

The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, agreed to set up a new bilateral forum dubbed the Trianon Dialogue during their meeting in Versailles in May 2017. Russia and France believe that the new civil society forum will make it possible to engage a broad spectrum of the public in the development of bilateral relations. Additional steps are planned to be taken in the field of academic exchanges and youth contacts.

‘City of Future’ roundtable

As part of its participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Trianon Dialogue will hold a roundtable headlined "The City of the Future."

The Trianon Dialogue already raised the issue during the Gaidar Forum in January 2018 and the MIPIM real estate exhibition in Cannes in March.

"We carry out this work not just for academic reasons. Our wish is to make those roundtables a vehicle of practical cooperation between Russian and French architects and developers on shaping the city of the future," Orlov said.

"Cooperation of this kind is being actively developed between Moscow and Paris," he said, citing the Greater Moscow and Greater Paris projects as an example.

The issue of the city of the future will also be raised during the Moscow Urban Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on May 24-26. The events of the forum have been banded together under the motto of "creating an economy of trust". TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The news service is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone, supported by the EY consulting company and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council.