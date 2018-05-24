Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Top management of Russian aluminum giant Rusal tenders resignation — company

May 24, 5:57 UTC+3

Yevgeny Nikitin was appointed acting CEO

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, May 24. /TASS/. The top management of Russian aluminum producer Rusal, including CEO Alexandra Buriko, has tendered resignation, the company said in a statement released via the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

According to the statement, Buriko’s resignation entered force on May 23.

Yevgeny Nikitin was appointed acting CEO.

It was also announced that Vladislav Soloviev, Siegfried Wolf, Maxim Sokov, Dmitry Afanasiev, Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Olga Mashkovskaya and Ekaterina Nikitina will quit the company’s board of directors from June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT