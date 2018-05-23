First Deputy PM Siluanov to keep post of Finance Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov does not plan to step down from the minister’s office.

"I will have two floors: the White House and [the Finance Ministry]. Interdepartmental activities will be held in the White House and in the Finance Ministry," Siluanov told reporters.

The senior government official will keep the Finance Ministry’s team, he noted.

"Certainly," Siluanov said, responding to a question whether the Finance Ministry’s team will remain after establishment of the new government.

It was reported earlier today that Siluanov was also reelected as the chairman of the Supervisory Board of VTB Bank.