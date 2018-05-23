Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First Deputy PM Siluanov to keep post of Finance Minister

Business & Economy
May 23, 18:50 UTC+3

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov does not plan to step down from the minister’s office

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov does not plan to step down from the minister’s office.

"I will have two floors: the White House and [the Finance Ministry]. Interdepartmental activities will be held in the White House and in the Finance Ministry," Siluanov told reporters.

The senior government official will keep the Finance Ministry’s team, he noted.

"Certainly," Siluanov said, responding to a question whether the Finance Ministry’s team will remain after establishment of the new government.

It was reported earlier today that Siluanov was also reelected as the chairman of the Supervisory Board of VTB Bank.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
3
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
4
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian rotorcraft maker to showcase 1.6-tonne helicopter at HeliRussia-2018 exhibition
6
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
7
Russia may start exports of Cortege project cars in late 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT