Young specialists to present 250 oil production projects

Business & Economy
May 23, 18:25 UTC+3 TASS

Young specialists will present more than 250 research projects at a conference in Khanty-Mansiysk

TASS, May 23. Young specialists, working for companies, which extract resources in the Khanty-Mansi Region, will present more than 250 research projects at a conference in Khanty-Mansiysk, the region’s PR Department said on Wednesday.

"The regional center hosts the XVIII conference of young specialists, and this year it is devoted to the 70th anniversary of first geology exploration in West Siberia," the public relations department said. "The two-day conference will feature about 260 participants from Yugra, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tyumen, Tomsk, Samara, Novosibirsk, Bashkortostan and the Yamalo-Nenets Region."

"Young specialists will present about 250 research and practical projects," the department added.

Work at the conference will be structured in 13 streams, which include geology and oil and gas exploration, development of hydrocarbons’ deposits and drilling technologies. The participants will discuss legal and organizational issues of developing fields in the region, energy effectiveness, and use of associated petroleum gas, as well as development of oil and gas chemistry.

At the conference opening, Yugra’s Deputy Governor Alexei Zaozlayev stressed the event favors the intellectual potential of the oil and gas sector’s human resources.

"From beginning of the development, in our region companies have produced more than 11.5 billion tonnes of oil; in 2017, the production made 235 million tonnes - which is slightly over 43% of oil produced in Russia," he told the conference. "4,811 productive wells were drilled last year [2017] - this is the 15% growth year-on-year."

"In 2017, at eight new fields, companies produced more than 500,000 tonnes," the PR department quoted the deputy governor as saying.

