Putin to call for boosting international cooperation during SPIEF, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch upon high-priority matters concerning the global economy and politics and stress the importance of mutual investments during his speech within the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on May 25, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov stated.

"As for the president’s speech, naturally, he plans to touch upon the most pressing issues of the global economy and political life. (The president) will talk about Russian social and economic policies and share the vision of greater challenges facing the government and the whole country in the coming years," the Kremlin representative told journalists. According to him, "(the president) will talk about the parameters set out in his message [to the Federation Council]."

"(Putin) will stress that in order to accomplish these strategic and ambitious tasks, we need to exploit the potential of international cooperation," Ushakov said. He noted that this is the aim of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "Naturally, we will stress the importance of mutual investments, advanced technology exchange, mutual projects," the Kremlin aide specified. He added that "of course, the president will comment on the forum’s main topic - the importance of increasing the level of trust, which currently is insufficient and does not allow us to move forward, form new areas of growth and deepen integrated ties."

"It will be an interesting event," Ushakov promised.