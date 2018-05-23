Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to call for boosting international cooperation during SPIEF, says Kremlin aide

Business & Economy
May 23, 18:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch upon high-priority matters concerning the global economy and politics within the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch upon high-priority matters concerning the global economy and politics and stress the importance of mutual investments during his speech within the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on May 25, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov stated.

Read also

Foreign leaders’ participation in SPIEF

"As for the president’s speech, naturally, he plans to touch upon the most pressing issues of the global economy and political life. (The president) will talk about Russian social and economic policies and share the vision of greater challenges facing the government and the whole country in the coming years," the Kremlin representative told journalists. According to him, "(the president) will talk about the parameters set out in his message [to the Federation Council]."

"(Putin) will stress that in order to accomplish these strategic and ambitious tasks, we need to exploit the potential of international cooperation," Ushakov said. He noted that this is the aim of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "Naturally, we will stress the importance of mutual investments, advanced technology exchange, mutual projects," the Kremlin aide specified. He added that "of course, the president will comment on the forum’s main topic - the importance of increasing the level of trust, which currently is insufficient and does not allow us to move forward, form new areas of growth and deepen integrated ties."

"It will be an interesting event," Ushakov promised.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
3
Russia's Rosneft discovers new oil field in Iraq
4
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
5
Kremlin unveils agenda for Putin-Macron summit
6
Putin signs decree to transfer Crimean shipyard to Rostec
7
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT