Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Egypt sign agreement on creation of Russian industrial zone in Egypt

Business & Economy
May 23, 17:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The zone’s full launch is planned in 2050

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on the creation of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt, a TASS correspondent reported from the signing ceremony.

The document was signed as part of the Russian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission by Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and his Egyptian counterpart Tarek Kabil.

Read also
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian-Egyptian cooperation helps stabilize Middle East, says Lavrov

In February of 2016, Russia and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding for the creation of a Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal. Under the memorandum, the industrial zone, which will offer favorable treatment and preferences for Russian resident companies, will cover an area of 2 million square meters in the east of Port Said. Russian carmakers, petrochemical enterprises, energy and medical companies are expected to locate their production facilities within the zone.

The implementation period of the Russian industrial zone project is expected to be 30 years and will be broken down into three stages.

The zone’s full launch is planned in 2050. Investments in the projects were estimated at about $7 billion. Besides Russian companies, several large international funds showed interest in the project.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
3
Russia's Rosneft discovers new oil field in Iraq
4
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
5
Kremlin unveils agenda for Putin-Macron summit
6
Putin signs decree to transfer Crimean shipyard to Rostec
7
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT