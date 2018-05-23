Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to discuss IMF reforms, global economic situation with Lagarde

Business & Economy
May 23, 16:21 UTC+3

The topic of sanctions is also among the ones that can be discussed

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum to discuss IMF reforms, the situation in the global economy and possibly the sanction policy of certain countries, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

IMF names Russia among sources of global GDP acceleration

"An exchange of opinions on the situation in the global economy is anticipated. By the way, our country shares many assessments of the Fund in respect of remaining risks for stability of the global economy and shares criticism by the Fund management concerning unilateral protectionist measures undertaken by a number of countries in defiance of WTO norms and rules," Ushakov said.

"We expect the President will raise the topic of reforming the International Monetary Fund. From our point of view, current distribution of quotas to the capital of the Fund favoring Western nations is not completely fair and do not reflect, in particular, the specific ratio of rapidly developing economies," the official said.

"The topic of sanctions is also among the ones that can be discussed," Ushakov said, adding that he does not know exactly whether this issue is raised during the meeting.

