Accounts Chamber head urges Russian regulators to avoid ‘stepping up repressive methods’

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. New head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin believes that Russian regulators should move to less repressive ways of control, rather than build up their repressive power. In an interview with TASS he said:

"I always take stepping up of repressive powers with great caution. In our country, we should stop and not to step up the repressive powers. They are already redundant for the control and regulation of any type of activity. It is more effective if we say what are the main reasons: corruption, inappropriate or ineffective use of funds. Today, the problem is not in finding everyone who violates something. This is the right task, but not the only one."

According to him the work of regulators should be adjusted in such a way that they counteract violations by taking certain preventive measures.

"Here our institutions of public control must start working effectively. That implies that public organizations, which understand the situation, offer their own measures to resolve it," the head of the Accounts Chamber said.

As for regulators, in his opinion, they should switch to more gentle methods of control based on the analysis of databases.

"The Accounts Chamber has already proposed making several agencies "pilots." It means that our auditors do not even need to enter them and all the documents, all events will be transmitted online as a stream of information, which will be analyzed automatically," Kudrin said.