Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EC vice-president invites Russia and Ukraine for trilateral gas talks

Business & Economy
May 23, 11:58 UTC+3

Brussels will be striving for retention of long-term transit of Russian gas to EU countries via Ukraine, European Commission’s vice-president said

Share
1 pages in this article
European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic

European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic

© AP Photo/Thierry Monasse

BRUSSELS, May 23. /TASS/. European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic has submitted invitations to Russia and Ukraine for a new round of trilateral talks on transit and supplies of gas, he said in a statement released by the EC’s press service on Wednesday.

"I have reached out to both Ukrainian and Russian partners and invited them for trilateral talks," Sefcovic was quoted as saying.

Read also
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia's energy chief puzzled by Stockholm court’s decision on Gazprom-Naftogaz dispute

Brussels will be striving for retention of long-term transit of Russian gas to EU countries via Ukraine, European Commission’s vice-president added. 

"Constructive and stable co-operation between Russia and Ukraine in the field of energy is of utmost importance for the European Union. In this context, I have always underlined the need for a continued, long-term transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU in a reliable and commercially viable way," he was quoted as saying.

"The talks should start as soon as possible in order to take stock of the gas matters important for involved parties and to look into gas transit via Ukraine beyond 2019," Sefcovic emphasized.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
2
Press review: Iran clashes with Russia on Syria and World Cup may kick off blitz on DPR
3
Russian diplomat lambasts US envoy’s visit for fueling further strife in Ukraine
4
Homs de-escalation zone freed from terrorists without firing a shot — Russian top brass
5
Bank of Russia presents commemorative polymer banknote for the 2018 World Cup
6
Russian diplomat castigates West’s smear campaign against World Cup in Russia
7
Liability for aiding West’s sanctions may create problems for business in Russia — Kudrin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT