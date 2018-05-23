Russian Politics & Diplomacy
One of major Russian defense contractors shares plans for SPIEF-2018

Business & Economy
May 23, 11:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The company plans to attract partners at the forum for the development and release of civilian-oriented products

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey will take part in the 22nd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2018), that will be held on May 24-26, 2018, at the Expoforum convention and exhibition center in St. Petersburg. The company plans to attract partners at the forum for the development and release of civilian-oriented products, Almaz-Antey’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"The concern at the forum will launch a massive campaign to attract partners for cooperation in the development and release of civilian-oriented products," said Almaz-Antey’s Deputy Director General for Engineering and Manufacturing Policy Alexander Vedrov, as quoted by the company’s press service.

Read also

Russia and France to build business bridges at SPIEF 2018

In his opinion, the concern’s participation in the forum regarding the implementation of the diversification program will become a venue for discussion of variants of cooperation in the implementation of civil projects and demonstration of the company’s capabilities both as an industrial and financial partner with a high scientific and production capacity that introduced the most successful methods of product promotion and sale.

The concern’s joint platform will display information about the company’s capacities in the development and release of civilian-oriented products and approaches to the selection and implementation of projects in this sphere, the press service said.

"At the SPIEF-2018 the concern’s representatives plan to hold a number of business meetings and negotiations with potential partners to discuss issues of industrial partnership," the company added, reiterating that Almaz-Antey has taken part in the SPIEF since 2016.

