Head of Russian Accounts Chamber comments on counter-sanctions bill

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The bill on criminal liability for the implementation of anti-Russian sanctions requires careful verification, in its present form it can harm Russian business, ex-Finance Minister and new head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said in an interview with TASS.

"I think it's good that the bill on criminal liability has been postponed, and we decided to more carefully check its possible consequences. In my opinion, in its current version, the way it was proposed, it would rather create problems for Russian business than protect it," Kudrin said.