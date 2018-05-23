Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kudrin hopes Accounts Chamber will inform people about effectiveness of ministers’ work

Business & Economy
May 23, 10:25 UTC+3

It will make a great contribution to the achievement of the final strategic results, Kudrin said

Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin

Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Alexei Kudrin

State Duma voted for approval of Kudrin as head of Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. New head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin, expects that in the future his agency will inform the society about the effectiveness of each minister's work. In an interview with TASS he said:

"If the Accounts Chamber takes a serious step to ensure that the society knows exactly how each minister and ministry is working to implement its goals, commitments and key performance indicators, then we will make a great contribution to the achievement of the final strategic results."

