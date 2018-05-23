OPEC+ may discuss quota changes in June — Reuters

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The countries - members of OPEC+ deal may discuss the issue of changing quotas in June, Reuters wrote referring to sources familiar with the situation.

Thus, rapid decline in global oil inventories and worries about the impact on oil supplies after the US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, as well as Venezuela’s collapsing oil output, might influence OPEC+ decision on increasing oil production. According to Reuters source, "all options are on the table."

It was reported earlier, that at the meeting on June 22-23 the ministers of the countries-participants of the agreement were going to discuss a new target point for the deal and may even consider the issue of easing the conditions for reducing oil production.