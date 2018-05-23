Russian Politics & Diplomacy
AI market in Russia’s production sector to reach $380 mln by 2021 - expert

Business & Economy
May 23, 5:55 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

According to the research, out of 1.9 mln devices connected to the industrial Internet in Russia by 2019, 1.3 mln units will represent equipment in mechanical engineering

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. The volume of the Russian market of artificial intelligence (AI) in production sector will reach $380 mln by 2021. By 2019, the number of devices connected to the industrial Internet of things in Russia could reach 1.9 mln, according to a study byyy Russian digital technology company Cifra.

The study was conducted on the basis of scientific publications from different countries on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2018).

According to the research, out of 1.9 mln devices connected to the industrial Internet in Russia by 2019, 1.3 mln units will represent equipment in mechanical engineering, and another 600,000 - equipment in process production. At the same time, as many as 1.7 bln units of industrial equipment in the world were connected in 2016.

According to experts, most often methods of machine learning are used in discrete manufacturing (which includes, for example, engineering, aircraft construction and instrument engineering): 44% of the reviewed projects accounted for this area. The second place is occupied by process production (for example, metallurgy, chemistry, petrochemistry, oil refining and oil production) - 22%; another 11% of projects were in the electricity sector. According to the study, the remaining 23% of the reviewed projects were at an early stage of development, as a rule, these are the scientific work of universities studying the application of AI methods in new areas for the industrial sector.

According to the report, in the discrete production methods of artificial intelligence are used primarily to increase the life of industrial equipment and increase the efficiency of its maintenance. "Predictive analytics helps industrialists to obtain information about the residual resource of industrial assets, and prescriptive analytics also gives recommendations on what needs to be done to prevent malfunctions and prevent accidents," Managing Director of Cifra Pavel Rastopshin explained.

