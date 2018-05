MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Havana have agreed to extend visa-free stay for each other’s nationals from 30 to 90 days.

An agreement to this effect was signed on Tuesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cuban Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Economy and Planning Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The new simplified visa formalities will be applicable to holders of all passport categories.