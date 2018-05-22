Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sberbank decides to sell Denizbank because of European sanctions — CEO

Business & Economy
May 22, 19:10 UTC+3

The deal is expected to be closed this year

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Sberbank made a decision to sell Denizbank, its Turkish subsidiary, because of European sanctions affecting its competitiveness on the Turkish market, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian bank Herman Gref said on the air with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Tuesday.

Read also

Sberbank takes lead in capitalization among banks of continental Europe

"We would never withdraw from this business if it were not for the sanctions regime. We regrettably cannot receive dividends, cannot provide financing to our market and cannot attract money from the market. We brought our Turkish bank out of US sanctions; it is under European sanctions rendering it uncompetitive on the Turkish market," Gref said.

It was reported earlier today that Sberbank signed the binding agreement on sale of 99.85% in Denizbank to UAE’s Emirates NBD for 14.6 bln Turkish lira (about $3.25 bln).

The deal is expected to be closed this year. It must be approved by regulators of Turkey, Russia, UAE and other countries, where Denizbank operates.

Denizbank is fifth largest bank in Turkey. The bank’s chain comprises 751 offices, including 708 in Turkey and 43 in Austria, Germany, Bahrain, Russia and Cyprus.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
2
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
3
Serbia to strengthen relations with Russia, China, says president
4
Putin and Modi discuss military cooperation
5
Russia ready to consider gas projects with Bulgaria — minister
6
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
7
Russia considers Venezuelan presidential polls valid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT