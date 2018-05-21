Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry

Business & Economy
May 21, 21:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The BRICS New Development Bank can extend a loan for two projects in Russia - the Amur gas processing plant and the petrochemical plant in Tobolsk - by the year-end

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) can extend a loan for two projects in Russia - the Amur gas processing plant (GCP) and the petrochemical plant in Tobolsk - by the year-end, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"The New Development Bank is currently considering in respect of possible financing the application of Sibur Company for construction of the petrochemical plant in Tobolsk and the Amur GPP construction project, implemented in the context of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline construction agreement," the Finance Ministry says.

Read also
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Russia expects BRICS New Development Bank to grant funds for joint projects

At the same, the decision on participation of the bank in these projects has not yet been taken and applications have not been presented to the NDB Board of Directors, the ministry says. "The applications undergo review by the management of the Bank and proactive consultations with potential borrowers are held. If all conditions are negotiated, the issue of credit extension can be considered by the end of this year," the Russian ministry says.

Sibur will take the investment decision on the Amur Gas Chemical Plant project in 2019, CEO of the holding Dmitry Konov said on Friday.

The Amur GCP is scheduled for commissioning in 2021 at the earliest. The gas chemical plant will process fractions of the natural gas. The main feedstock supplier for the GCP will be the Amur Gas Processing Plant of Gazprom, which will be built within the framework of gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

In February 2019, Sibur and Gazprom made a preliminary agreement setting key commercial terms of ethane supply from the Amur GPP to the Amur Gas Chemical Plant.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
4
Expert says up to 10 Russian universities may make it into top 200
5
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
6
Brazil softens requirements to Russian wheat exports — watchdog
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT