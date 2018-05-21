Italy to hold two business sessions at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

ROME, May 21. /TASS/. Two sessions involving Italian entrepreneurs will be held at the coming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a spokesman with the Italian association Let's Know Eurasia (Conoscere Eurasia) said on Monday.

The sessions are sponsored by the association jointly with the Roskongress Foundation and the Italian Embassy in Russia.

In particular, on May 23, on the eve of the official opening of SPIEF, a round table (European technologies for improving the quality of life) will be held with participation of representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The round table’s agenda includes such topics as - application of new technologies in pharmaceuticals, recycling of industrial waste and energy conservation.

On the opening day of the forum there will be a round table Russia - Italy with the participation of the heads of major Italian companies and banks, including Snam, Pirelli, Banca Intesa Russia.

A separate program focuses on the cultural ties between Russia and Italy. In particular, according to the statement of the association, the forum’s cultural program includes a joint performance of the Symphony Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater and the chorus of the Royal Theater of Turin.

Bank Intesa Sanpaolo will present three Russian icons of the XV century from its private collection at an exhibition in the Russian Museum. Finally, the renowned chef Matteo Baronetto will introduce the guests to the SPIEF to the Italian cuisine.

SPIEF-2018

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, due on May 24-26, is one of the world’s key economic discussion formats. It is held under the patronage of the Russian president. Traditionally it gathers foreign heads of state and government, key public figures, heads of international organizations and major companies, leading world experts and analysts and media.

SPIEF program is available at http://forumspb.com/ru.