Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italy to hold two business sessions at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Business & Economy
May 21, 20:28 UTC+3 ROME

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is due on May 24-26

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, May 21. /TASS/. Two sessions involving Italian entrepreneurs will be held at the coming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a spokesman with the Italian association Let's Know Eurasia (Conoscere Eurasia) said on Monday.

The sessions are sponsored by the association jointly with the Roskongress Foundation and the Italian Embassy in Russia.

Read also

SPIEF 2018 to discuss tax policy

In particular, on May 23, on the eve of the official opening of SPIEF, a round table (European technologies for improving the quality of life) will be held with participation of representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The round table’s agenda includes such topics as - application of new technologies in pharmaceuticals, recycling of industrial waste and energy conservation.

On the opening day of the forum there will be a round table Russia - Italy with the participation of the heads of major Italian companies and banks, including Snam, Pirelli, Banca Intesa Russia.

A separate program focuses on the cultural ties between Russia and Italy. In particular, according to the statement of the association, the forum’s cultural program includes a joint performance of the Symphony Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater and the chorus of the Royal Theater of Turin.

Bank Intesa Sanpaolo will present three Russian icons of the XV century from its private collection at an exhibition in the Russian Museum. Finally, the renowned chef Matteo Baronetto will introduce the guests to the SPIEF to the Italian cuisine.

SPIEF-2018

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, due on May 24-26, is one of the world’s key economic discussion formats. It is held under the patronage of the Russian president. Traditionally it gathers foreign heads of state and government, key public figures, heads of international organizations and major companies, leading world experts and analysts and media.

SPIEF program is available at http://forumspb.com/ru.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT