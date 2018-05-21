Russian Politics & Diplomacy
ECHR registers Telegram messenger’s appeal against its blocking in Russia

Business & Economy
May 21, 17:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 13, Moscow’s Tagansky Court satisfied the claim of the Russian telecom regulator Roskomnadzor to block access to the Telegram instant messaging service in Russia

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has registered an appeal of the Telegram messenger against its blocking in Russia, Pavel Chikov, a representative with Telegram, told TASS.

"The ECHR database now contains a complaint card from lawyer Damir Gainudinov, who represents the messenger in Strasbourg," he said.

On April 13, Moscow’s Tagansky Court satisfied the claim of the Russian telecom regulator Roskomnadzor to block access to the Telegram instant messaging service in Russia due to its failure to provide the keys for decrypting users’ messages to the Federal Security Service (FSB). On April 16, communication providers embarked on carrying out the blocking process.

The Moscow city court will consider the complaint about blocking Telegram messenger.

ADVERTISEMENT