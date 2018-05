MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank plans to revise inflation outlook for 2018, First Deputy Chairperson Kseniya Yudaeva said Monday, adding though that it would remain at the current 3-4% range.

"We project that under depletion of the effect of short-term and long-term factors inflation will gradually return back to 4%, and we plan to revise the outlook at the beginning of June," she said.