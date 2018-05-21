Russian Politics & Diplomacy
St. Petersburg Economic Forum expects about 15,000 participants this year

Business & Economy
May 21, 3:31 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

According to Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, representatives of major companies from over 70 countries are also expected at the SPIEF, including from Great Britain

St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko

St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko

© Pyotr Kovalyov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. The 2018 St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is due to open in Russia’s second largest city later this week, will receive about 15,000 participants, St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said in an interview with leading news agencies.

"The interest is still high and official delegations from over 100 countries will come, which accounts for some 15,000 potential participants," Poltavchenko said. "Among high-ranking guests, we are expecting in St. Petersburg French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe."

According to Poltavchenko, representatives of major companies from over 70 countries are also expected at the SPIEF, including from Great Britain.

"Great Britain will be also represented," he said. "I am not ready to say who will be heading the delegation, but it will consist of representatives of major British businesses."

"In other words, despite the recent rhetoric the interest of business as well as among world politicians is still high in regard to the forum," the governor added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, due on May 24-26, is one of the world’s key economic discussion formats. It is held under the patronage of the Russian president. Traditionally it gathers foreign heads of state and government, key public figures, heads of international organizations and major companies, leading world experts and analysts and media.

