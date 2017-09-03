Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator calls N Korean test 'outrageous challenge,' but rules out force response

Russian Politics & Diplomacy DOMESTIC POLICY
September 03, 14:26 UTC+3

Kosachev said DPRK authorities continue ignoring position of the international community

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The North Korean test of a hydrogen bomb is a challenge to the international community, but a force settlement of the problem is impossible, head of the international relations committee of the Russian parliament's upper chamber (Federation Council) Konstantin Kosachev said on Sunday.

"The DPRK's test of a hydrogen bomb is another outrageous challenge to the international community, which deserves condemnation," he said. "However, generally speaking, this test has not changed anything in the current situation. A force variant of settlement is excluded. Its consequences could be ruining and unforeseen, and I believe the DPRK's objective is to persuade the world in it."

At the same time, he continued, the North Korean authorities continue ignoring position of the international community, which is expressed first of all in the UN resolutions.

"However, its actions are addressed exclusively to the U.S. and its allies in the region," the senator said. "The race of threats would be only growing if either party does not stop it. Ideally - the stronger party."

If Pyongyang did not have the mass destruction weapon, it would have experienced an operation similar to that in Iraq.

"The current plot only proves: despite the well-known test tubes, Saddam Hussein became a target right because the U.S. did not doubt he did not have mass destruction weapon. By having attacked Iraq, but fearing to do so with the DPRK, Washington sends a clear signal to all - arm yourselves," he added.

While speaking about settlement of the situation, he said the roadmap on de-activation of the situation, which Russia and China have presented, is still valid.

"Or rather having no alternative: de-escalation of the conflict should feature both sides," he said.

Nuclear tests

On Sunday, North Korea announced a successful test of a nuclear warhead for intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Korean Central Television said. Japanese and South Korean experts said the quake had manmade origins and was almost ten times stronger than the similar quake in 2016, when Pyongyang reported the fifth nuclear test. Following the sixth nuclear test, the Chinese seismologists registered two earthquakes of 6.3 and 4.6 magnitude, saying a possible reason could be "explosion and destruction." The South Korean side has voiced the yield of Sunday’s test could be 100 kilotons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry
2
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property
3
Putin, Xi discuss bilateral agreements on eve of BRICS summit
4
US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in Washington
5
North Korea likely to have conducted another nuclear test — Japanese TV
6
Zakharova slams searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US as 'buffoonery’
7
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама