Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Nebenzya: Russia-US relations down to unaffordable low level

Russian Politics & Diplomacy DOMESTIC POLICY
September 02, 10:59 UTC+3

While speaking about relations with the U.S. delegation at the UN and the Security Council, the ambassador said they are very businesslike

© Александр Щербак/ТАСС

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and the U.S. are at "unaffordable low level," Russia’s Ambassador to UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters.

"This, of course, does not add anything positive not only to our relations, but also to the international situation, as those relations are a factor our partners mind," he said. "They are calling on us in person and indirectly to fix, at last, the relations. This would be to the benefit not only for us but for the world."

While speaking about relations with the U.S. delegation at the UN and the Security Council, the ambassador said they are very businesslike, like always, and would remain such in future.

"Moreover, now the Security Council, luckily, and maybe not in the present context, is among the few platforms where we do cooperate with the U.S.," he continued. "And we are doing so not to demonstrate something positive between us, but since this cooperation at the UN is extremely important for the world."

"I was asked whether the worse relations with the U.S. could affect the cooperation at the UN, and I replied that we are above point-scoring and do not want the bilateral relations to affect settlement of security problems," the diplomat said.

Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Companies
UN Security Council
