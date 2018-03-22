Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Army officer dies protecting soldier from hand grenade explosion during drill

Military & Defense
March 22, 6:13 UTC+3 St PETERSBURG

A grenade slipped from the conscript soldier’s hands after he had pulled out the safety pin

Share
1 pages in this article

St PETERSBURG, March 22. /TASS/. A Russian Army officer did on a military base in the southwestern Belgorod region during a routine drill on Tuesday as he tried to protect a soldier from the explosion of a combat hand grenade, the press service of the Western Military District told reporters.

"On March 20, an army officer died during a routine drill on a firing range during an exercise in grenade throwing from a trench," the press service said.

A grenade slipped from the conscript soldier’s hands after he had pulled out the safety pin. The officer pushed the bewildered soldier aside and then shielded him with his own body.

"As a result of the explosion, the officer received multiple wounds while the soldier remained unharmed," the press service indicated. "Physicians fought for the officer’s life but didn’t manage to save him."

It added that the commanders of the base had recommended the officer for a posthumous decoration for this display of heroism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow accuses London of sweeping facts on spy case under the rug
2
Russia to renew Tu-160 strategic bomber fleet by 2030
3
Foreign state officials punish no one by boycotting 2018 FIFA World Cup — deputy PM
4
Russian Embassy demands US provide proofs of Russia’s illegal actions
5
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
6
Russia, Japan discussing visa waiver
7
Lavrov jokes about Russia ‘meddling’ with Japan’s weather
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама