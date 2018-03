Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space

Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital

Looking back on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking

This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea

Project 677 (Lada) is the new advanced class of diesel-electric attack submarines. Photo: St. Petersburg diesel-electric submarine © Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

One of Russia's largest nuclear submarines, Typhoon (Akula) class, which remains the world's largest with the displacement of about 27,500 tons © AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky

Diesel-electric Varshavyanka (project 636.6) submarines are reputed to be one of the quietest in their class. Kalibr cruise missiles are Project 636.6’s main weapon. Photo: Veliki Novgorod submarine © Admiralty Shipyards

Yasen-class multipurpose attack submarines are designed to operate equally effectively against transport and combat ships and are capable of delivering cruise missile strikes against the enemy’s coastal infrastructure © Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

Borei-class submarines are armed with Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are their basic combat striking power. Photo: Yury Dolgoruky submarine © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool

Project 949A Antey-class submarines armed with Granit cruise missiles

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS