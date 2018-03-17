Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 44,000 civilians leave Eastern Ghouta through safe exit - General Staff

Military & Defense
March 17, 17:26 UTC+3

In recent days, a total of 44,639 people have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, the general Sergei Rudskoi said

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. More than 27,000 civilians have fled from Eastern Ghouta along the humanitarian corridor on Saturday, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said.

In recent days, a total of 44,639 people have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, the general said on Rossiya’24 television channel.

The situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta has changed for the better, Rudskoi said.

"Today, we can state that the situation in Eastern Ghouta has turned the tide," the general said. "Right now, you are witnessing a humanitarian operation, unique in scale."

A next aid convoy of the United Nations will set off to the Syrian town of Douma on Sunday, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General.

"Tomorrow, another UN humanitarian aid convoy, consisting of 25 heavy trucks, will head into the town of Douma for providing help to the residents," the general said.

Countries
Syria
