US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general

Military & Defense
March 17, 16:41 UTC+3

Sergei Rudskoi added that "groupings of strike carriers that carry cruise missiles have been deployed" in the Mediterranean and Red Seas

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s General Staff see signs that the United States is readying strikes on Syrian governmental forces as carrier strike groups have been deployed for the purpose, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said on Saturday.

"We are aware that there are signs of preparations for possible strikes," the general said in a televised interview with the Rossiya’24 channel.

He added that "groupings of strike carriers that carry cruise missiles have been deployed" in the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

Countries
Syria
