MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. No chemical weapons have ever been used in Eastern Ghouta, including Hamouriyah, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the media on Friday.

"Needless to say, not a single resident of Hamouriyah has heard anything about that. There have been no reports on Western TV channels, either. <…> Let me stress once again, there have been no instances of chemical weapons put to use in Eastern Ghouta," he stated.