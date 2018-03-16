Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian pilots intercept foreign planes seven times over past week

Military & Defense
March 16, 3:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense, air reconnaissance along Russian borders was conducted by 22 foreign aircraft

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian pilots have intercepted foreign aircraft near Russian borders seven times over the past week, the Krasnya Zvezda newspaper wrote on Friday citing data provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the infographics published by the paper, aerial reconnaissance along Russia’s borders was carried out by 22 foreign aircraft.

Russian specialists also carried out an inspection in Latvia under the 2011 Vienna Document. "Foreign specialists did not conduct inspections on the Russian territory," the paper said.

