Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s advanced Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service by 2019 — source

Military & Defense
March 15, 15:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Avangard is a strategic intercontinental ballistic missile system equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russia’s most advanced Avangard hypersonic strategic missile system is expected to come into service no later than 2019, a source in the Russian defense sector told TASS on Thursday.

"After the first series of glide vehicles is produced and a controlling launch of a missile with this armament is carried out successfully, the Avangard complex may be accepted for service already in late 2018. At the latest, it will be accepted for operation and placed on high alert in 2019," he said.

Read also
Russia’s Defense Ministry

Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system

TASS has not yet received any official confirmation of this information.

As the source added, with the activation of the Avangard hypersonic complex, the number of missile divisions within Russia’s Strategic Missile Force won’t increase: the most advanced system will enter service with the existing missile formations.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov earlier said that the Defense Ministry had signed a contract for the production of the Avangard strategic missile system.

The ‘breakthrough’ weapon with the hypersonic glide vehicle was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1. Later, Russia’s Strategic Missile Force Commander Sergei Karakayev said the Avangard’s trials had been completed.

The Avangard is a strategic intercontinental ballistic missile system equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle. According to open sources, the ‘breakthrough’ weapon was developed by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (the town of Reutov, the Moscow Region) and was tested from 2004. The glide vehicle is capable of flying at hypersonic speed in the dense layers of the atmosphere, maneuvering by its flight path and altitude and breaching any anti-missile defense.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Putin to choose measures against London corresponding to Russia’s interests
2
Lavrov expects Skripal himself to clarify Salisbury incident
3
Combat robots for Russian troops to go into serial production this year — defense minister
4
Aeroflot ready to become first customer of civilian supersonic jet
5
Putin discusses relations with UK, Eastern Ghouta situation with Security Council
6
UK blocks Russia-initiated UNSC statement on Skripal incident
7
Russia’s advanced Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service by 2019 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама