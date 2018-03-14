Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Caspian Fleet crews hold anti-drone military drills

Military & Defense
March 14, 8:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Crews of more than ten naval ships, boats and vessels of the Russian Caspian Fleet have taken part in an exercise to destroy drones of an imaginary enemy, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Wednesday.

"The Caspian Fleet and duty air defense forces held an exercise to locate unidentified air targets and counter air attacks by an imaginary enemy," the press service said. "The exercise involved crews on alert of more than ten naval surface ships, boats and vessels of the fleet, including the missile ships Tatarstan and Dagestan and the small-size missile ships Grad Sviyazhsk and Veliky Ustyug," the report said.

It said that under the scenario, drones of an imaginary enemy were heading towards a home station of the ships. They were tracked by the visual surveillance post and the duty officers on board the ships were informed.

After the targets were located in the air, AK-630M gun mounts hit them at a safe distance from the home station, the press service said.

