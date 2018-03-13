Russian missile flagship conducts live firing drills in Caspian Sea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 13. /TASS/. The Caspian Fleet’s flagship - the Tatarstan - has conducted live firing exercises at sea, head of the Southern Military District’s press service Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"The crew of the Tatarstan missile ship has successfully hit air, sea and shore targets with various types of shipboard weapons, including the AK-630M artillery system, the AK-176M artillery mount and the Palash air defense artillery system," Astafyev said. Thus, the ship’s crew proved the readiness to perform tasks.

The flagship then arrived to its home station in Dagestan.